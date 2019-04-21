Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,134.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $16.36 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 1.62.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

