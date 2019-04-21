Graham Co. (GHM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.86% of Graham worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James R. Lines sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $111,249.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GHM opened at $19.92 on Friday. Graham Co. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Graham had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

