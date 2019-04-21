GPU Coin Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GPU Coin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.