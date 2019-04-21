Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €593.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €593.00 ($689.53) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €545.00 ($633.72) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($639.53) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €450.00 ($523.26) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €536.06 ($623.33).

Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

