Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report sales of $240.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.14 million and the lowest is $236.80 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $214.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $983.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980.59 million to $986.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 113,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,166. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 873,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 489,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,134,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in restaurants, bars, and taverns, as well as convenience, liquor, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

