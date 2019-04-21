Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is anticipated to benefit immensely this year on the back of strength in shipping activity. Moreover, FLNG Hilli Episeyo operations for the entire 2019 are expected to boost results. The commencement of Sergipe in 2020 is also a major positive, expected to drive the company’s cash flow. Its 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement (LOA) with BP for servicing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project is another major upside. This is because BP will make use of Golar LNG's floating liquefied natural gas vessels, Gimi, in the project. Moreover, on commencement, Gimi is expected to generate annual EBITDA of $215 million or more. Additionally, the company’s efforts to add shareholder value through dividends are encouraging. However, its high operating expenses are a huge cause for worry and might hamper the company's bottom-line growth in the first quarter of 2019. “

GLNG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

