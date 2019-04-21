GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. grace capital grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 9,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.99.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

