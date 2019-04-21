GenesisX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $794.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $92,954.00 and $794.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001155 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,492,576 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.