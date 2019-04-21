Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95 and a beta of 1.45. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.40 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

GEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

