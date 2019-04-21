General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after buying an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,914,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,891,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,198,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,468,000 after buying an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,017 shares of company stock worth $11,451,055 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $176.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

