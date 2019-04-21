GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $817.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.25.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

