Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.73. Garmin reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

GRMN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. 1,682,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,621. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Garmin by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,700,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

