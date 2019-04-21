Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 933 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,866,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18,861.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 208,044 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $292.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

