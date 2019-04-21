Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

GLPI stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 32.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $1,619,349.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 758,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 743,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 563,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

