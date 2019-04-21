GameLeagueCoin Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (GML)

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One GameLeagueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GameLeagueCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameLeagueCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameLeagueCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004279 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00147974 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011353 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Coin Profile

GameLeagueCoin (GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. The official website for GameLeagueCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0 . GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin

GameLeagueCoin Coin Trading

GameLeagueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameLeagueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameLeagueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameLeagueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameLeagueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.