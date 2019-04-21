GambleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5,458.00 (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. GambleCoin has a total market cap of $5,458.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GambleCoin Coin Profile

GMCN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GambleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

