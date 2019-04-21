Gainer (GNR) Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Gainer has a total market capitalization of $131,925.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gainer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Gainer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00023264 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006143 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Gainer Coin Profile

Gainer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. Gainer’s total supply is 14,243,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,071,840 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gainer’s official website is www.gainercoin.com

Buying and Selling Gainer

Gainer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gainer using one of the exchanges listed above.

