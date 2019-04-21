FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver (PAA) Raised by Analyst

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.56 million.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

