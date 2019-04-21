FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Lowered by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Cormark set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$118.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.00.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$111.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$91.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.15, for a total value of C$226,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,319,727.55.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

