FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Corp (ERF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

ERF stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 11,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

