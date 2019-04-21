Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FULT. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

