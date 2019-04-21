Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stake Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,139,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,304,000 after acquiring an additional 646,242 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,396,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $278,704,000 after acquiring an additional 434,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,460,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,932,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

