Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. ValuEngine raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price target on Four Corners Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

