Founders Capital Management Acquires 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 12,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 80,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $181,521.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,375 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

