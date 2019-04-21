Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 71,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 263,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $487.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSM shares. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

