Fortive Corp (FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.50. 1,468,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,154. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,463,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fortive by 3,401.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,461,167 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,836,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fortive by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after buying an additional 365,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

