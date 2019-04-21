Fortinet (FTNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.26.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $104,095.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,380.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,499 shares of company stock worth $16,309,857. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

