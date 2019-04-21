FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $70,000 in Worldpay Inc (WP) Stock

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Worldpay in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Worldpay by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Worldpay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Worldpay in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Worldpay by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Worldpay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

Worldpay stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Worldpay’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

