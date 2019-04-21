FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $54,000 in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

