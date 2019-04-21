FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (DUST)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $8,232,000. HRT Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 46.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,501,000 after purchasing an additional 607,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUST opened at $20.80 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

