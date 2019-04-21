FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5,235.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

