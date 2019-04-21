FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 22,343 Shares of BioScrip Inc (BIOS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 840.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioScrip by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BioScrip by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in BioScrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in BioScrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in BioScrip by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioScrip alerts:

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $1.71 on Friday. BioScrip Inc has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioScrip Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOS. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioScrip from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioScrip from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioScrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 22,343 Shares of BioScrip Inc (BIOS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/fny-investment-advisers-llc-acquires-22343-shares-of-bioscrip-inc-bios.html.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.