Fmr LLC Trims Stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $78.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $709,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $46,953.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,064 shares of company stock worth $2,838,747. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

