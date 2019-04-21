Fmr LLC Sells 8,652 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.65% of Varex Imaging worth $32,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $39.39.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
