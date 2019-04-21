Fmr LLC Has $33.38 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.67% of Central Garden & Pet worth $33,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CENT opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.06.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.52 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

