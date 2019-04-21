Fmr LLC Has $32.21 Million Stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.88% of Front Yard Residential worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

RESI stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

