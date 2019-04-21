FlutterCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (FLT)

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One FlutterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. FlutterCoin has a market cap of $234,127.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlutterCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011010 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FlutterCoin is fluttercointalk.com . FlutterCoin’s official website is www.fluttercoin.me . The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlutterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

