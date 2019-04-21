Flex Ltd (FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.39 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $26.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.47 billion to $26.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.81 billion to $27.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

FLEX remained flat at $$11.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,249. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Flex by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.