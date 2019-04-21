Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FLC opened at $19.46 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

