Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $189.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $798,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

