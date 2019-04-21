Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-grows-stake-in-ark-genomic-revolution-multi-sector-etf-arkg.html.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.