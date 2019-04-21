Five Below (FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $141.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,881 shares of company stock worth $6,991,854. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 43.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

