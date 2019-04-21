First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

