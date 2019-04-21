First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $175.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.02 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $150,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

