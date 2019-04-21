First Manhattan Co. Has $98,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $402,210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waste Management by 8,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 695.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,813 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,183,000 after acquiring an additional 637,655 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $105.78 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $368,692 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

