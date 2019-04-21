First Manhattan Co. Boosts Position in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 366.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,508,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,629,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,576 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry to a “buy bb” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

BB opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.81 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/first-manhattan-co-boosts-position-in-blackberry-ltd-bb.html.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.