First Manhattan Co. Acquires 550 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 433.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $79.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

