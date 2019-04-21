First Command Bank Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,357,305,000 after purchasing an additional 199,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,587,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,240,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $314.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

