Fintab (FNTB) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Fintab has a market capitalization of $10,112.00 and $0.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00450282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.01071127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00199223 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001499 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

