FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Evgen Pharma (EVG)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 45 ($0.59).
EVG opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Thursday. Evgen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.
About Evgen Pharma
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.