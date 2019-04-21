FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Evgen Pharma (EVG)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 45 ($0.59).

EVG opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Thursday. Evgen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

